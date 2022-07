~ This article originally appeared in The Bedford Guide 2022. One of Bedford’s gems, Springs Brook Park, turned 50 in 2021. The anniversary was a little quieter than it might have been due to the pandemic. Springs Brook Park has taught hundreds if not thousands of kids to swim and has provided a safe summer destination for many. Not only did it provide a cool place to hang out in the summer it also gave countless kids their very first job.

