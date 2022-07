How is one corn stalk getting so much attention? Maybe it is the location, or maybe it is the number of people watching it grow on their daily commutes. On Thursday, Alexandria Houston started what became a chain of Facebook posts in a group called The Hickory Bubble. The post was about a single stalk of corn growing from a storm drain across from the Sheetz gas station on Springs Road in Hickory.

