Singapore’s financial regulator has reprimanded three Arrows Capital (3AC) for providing false information about its operations in the country. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that 3AC exceeded the threshold for how many assets under management (AuM) an investment fund in the country can have. According to the official statement from MAS, 3AC has been violating its regulations since at least July 2020.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO