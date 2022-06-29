ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko breaks Wimbledon’s strict dress code for national tribute

By Julia Atherley
 3 days ago
A UKRAINIAN tennis player was allowed to break Wimbledon’s strict dress code to show support for her war-torn country.

Lesia Tsurenko, 33, also revealed a relative of her fitness coach worked at the Amstor shopping centre where dozens died when Russian troops bombed the city of Kremenchuk on Monday.

Lesia Tsurenko, 33, right, beat fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, left, in her second round match yesterday Credit: Paul Edwards
Lesia was allowed to break Wimbledon’s strict dress code to show support for her war-torn country Credit: Rex

Lesia, who beat fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, 25, in her second round match yesterday, said she asked officials about wearing the flag and was given the all-clear.

She pinned the tribute to her shirt after the pair warmed up yesterday.

Their game was well attended with both players warmly applauded while Ukraine flags were seen in the stands.

Asked about the conflict, Kyiv-born Lesia said: “It’s very painful to see Russian propaganda is just saying that, for example, that shopping mall in Kremenchuk was not working.

“That’s a lie, my fitness coach, he’s from that city.

“His mother-in-law works at the shopping centre. She was lucky that she had a day off.”

Lesia, ranked 101st in the world, is donating ten per cent of her prize money to the war effort.

