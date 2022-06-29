ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go to Work: Teens Can Work Longer Hours in New Jersey

Cover picture for the articleTeenagers will be able to work longer hours in New Jersey. The Senate approved a bill that...

New Jersey 101.5

It’s official: NJ drivers can renew licenses for free

If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.
New Jersey 101.5

Bill would require NJ college students to get COVID vax (Opinion)

Just when you thought it was safe to return to sanity and normal life, as much as that's possible in NJ today, a new bill comes along to shatter that reality. It was introduced last week in the Assembly and it didn't get much coverage. People are over hearing about COVID, the vaccine, vax mandates, mask mandates and anything else that has to do with the pandemic.
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
State
New Jersey State
Princeton Packet

When Will New Jersey Leave the Middle Ages

Solitary confinement is a last resort in prisons. Research finds that the practice increases risk for psychosis, mental illness, drug abuse, drug overdose and premature death. So why are more than 1,000 New Jersey public school children from more than 35 districts punished with seclusion?. Please understand, these are not...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces New New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator as Sue Fulton Joins Biden-Harris Administration

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that Sue Fulton, Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC), will depart the Murphy Administration as of July 1 to join the Biden-Harris Administration as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Latrecia “Trish” Littles-Floyd, current NJ MVC Security, Investigations, and Internal Audit Director, and former Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey State Police, will serve as Acting Chief Administrator beginning July 1.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ State Police wants you if you’ve got the right stuff

The New Jersey State Police is about to launch a new campaign to attract women and men to join their ranks. An online application process begins July 5. “It is the most phenomenally rewarding profession and calling that somebody can enter into. The salary, the benefits, the pension once you retire is also very lucrative,” Superintendent Pat Callahan said.
PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
New Jersey 101.5

Man stabbed during Seaside Park, NJ attempted burglary

SEASIDE PARK — A man was stabbed multiple times during a home break-in around dawn on Thursday. The 39-year-old homeowner called police from his Seaside Park home and said a person who broke into his home around 5:15 a.m. tried to kill him, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Arriving officers found the man with stab wounds to the arms, chest, abdomen and groin.
