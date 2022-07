A pair of teenage cousins with plans to return home and build a house for their relatives. A young couple who had hoped to secure the American dream by finding economic security with their advanced degrees. And an 18-year-old younger brother, who tagged along on the trip north at the last minute after funds were secured by relatives already living the American dream.The families of the 67 people who found themselves trapped inside a tractor-trailer turned metal cooker on Monday outside San Antonio have begun the unenviable task of trying to determine if their loved ones were one of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO