Trenton, NJ

New Jersey to Further Restrict Tough Gun Laws

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey will further restrict its tight gun laws. Eight new bills have been approved in...

CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

It’s official: NJ drivers can renew licenses for free

If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces New New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator as Sue Fulton Joins Biden-Harris Administration

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that Sue Fulton, Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC), will depart the Murphy Administration as of July 1 to join the Biden-Harris Administration as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Latrecia “Trish” Littles-Floyd, current NJ MVC Security, Investigations, and Internal Audit Director, and former Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey State Police, will serve as Acting Chief Administrator beginning July 1.
New Jersey 101.5

State lays out plan for how NJ can spend its marijuana millions

TRENTON – State regulators gave conditional approval to 81 more recreational marijuana businesses Thursday and approved a report being sent to the Legislature outlining suggestions for spending the state’s tax revenues from legal weed sales. The report outlines recommendations for how to allocate revenues from the social equity...
CBS New York

Gov. Phil Murphy approves largest budget in N.J. history

CRANFORD, N.J. -- Touting Democrats' stewardship of the state and warning of a potential downturn in the economy in the coming years, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a record $50.6 billion budget that pours $2 billion into property tax relief, sets a record surplus and lifts overall spending 9% over last year.Murphy signed the first spending plan of his second term Thursday alongside fellow Democratic legislative leaders in Cranford, a suburb with neatly kept yards and handsome single-family homes, just hours ahead of a constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget.The giveback to taxpayers reflects Democrats' desire to address what they...
NJ.com

N.J. set to tighten gun laws as bills head to Murphy for approval

New Jersey is on the verge of further tightening its already strict gun laws as the state Legislature passed eight bills Wednesday that would increase the state’s regulations on firearms, sending them to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk for final approval. The proposals — many of which Murphy has...
hudsoncountyview.com

Gov. Phil Murphy signs new Liberty State Park bill into law despite opposition

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed the Liberty State Park Conservation, Recreation, and Community Inclusion Act into law today after it cleared the legislature, despite opposition from environmental groups. Murphy signed the bill, along with about three dozen others, after it cleared the legislature yesterday: in the Senate by a tally...
wrnjradio.com

New Jersey State Police to take part in Operation Dry Water

NEW JERSEY – This weekend, more than 730 local, state, and federal agencies will be participating in a heightened enforcement and awareness campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol related vessel accidents, according to the New Jersey State Police. Operation Dry Water’s three-day weekend enforcement detail takes place...
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ getting millions to clean up these contaminated properties

New Jersey is getting a new tranche of federal money to clean up Brownfield sites, land that was previously used mostly for industrial purposes and may have been contaminated. During a visit to Asbury Park on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, said the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Biden last year provides New Jersey with $6.5 million of the $1.5 billion in funding.
