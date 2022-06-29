70-year-old McMinnville man dies after crash with logging truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was pulled from a southeast Portland apartment with serious injuries in a fire on Friday night, Portland Fire & Rescue said. PF&R said just before 10 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to an apartment building at Southeast 128th Avenue and Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, a heavy fuel smell caused them to call for an investigator.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a burglary suspect who barricaded himself inside a business on Friday night in Hazel Dell. Just before 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 8700 block of Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue. The business owner had an alarm activated and responded to the business. The owner told 911 and deputies he could hear banging around the business and saw a man inside.
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department has confirmed a man shot early Friday morning has died. Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at a TriMet station in the 16100 block of East Burnside Street. Police said two men were on the westbound MAX platform when one shot the other. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A motorcyclist died in a collision in North Clark County after crossing the centerline and colliding with an oncoming 2016 Ford Expedition on Wednesday, June 29. In a news release, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Northeast Grantham Road when the accident took place. Sheriff’s deputies, North County EMS and Fire District 10 personnel responded to the 16700 block of Northeast Grantham Road at approximately 8:35 p.m. on June 29.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police declared an “unlawful assembly” after windows were broken during a group march in the Piedmont neighborhood of Portland on Friday night. The group began to gather around 9 p.m. at Peninsula Park. By 10:30 p.m. the group started marching out of the park, in the street, blocking traffic on North Rosa Parks Way and North Albina Avenue, according to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A missing camper in the Mt. Hood National Forest has been found thanks to a 23-person hand crew, Clackamas Fire says. The 66-year-old man became lost around 11:45 a.m. Monday after leaving his campsite at Shellrock Lake to use the bathroom. Once the man’s son noticed his father hadn’t returned and wasn’t answering to his shouts, he approached Clackamas Fire Crew 30 near Lake Harriet for help.
On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in Oregon City for luring a 13-year-old girl from Canada, authorities said Saturday. Edmonton, Alberta, police said 13-year-old Lila Smith went missing on June 24. She was found overnight in Oregon City. She has been taken to a hospital for evaluation and her family has been notified. Arrangements are being made to return her to her family.
