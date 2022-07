2 Arrested in Louisiana on Drug and Firearms Charges After Multi-Week Investigation. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, over the last few weeks of June 2022, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation that included numerous controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 36-year-old Nicholas Willard aka “Cali.” Agents observed Willard’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Sasha Lanclos, conduct several hand-to-hand drug transactions with subjects while she was with Willard. Agents obtained a search warrant for Willard and Lanclos’ apartment as a result of this investigation, as well as an arrest warrant for Willard for Distribution of Methamphetamine.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO