Two Villas Men Charged With Setting Parked Car on Fire

Authorities in Atlantic City say a man from Mays Landing has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in the city last month. 23-year-old Jerome Ford was taken into custody on Wednesday in Sicklerville and he is facing two counts of attempted murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO