Two Villas Men Charged With Setting Parked Car on Fire

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three on drug charges. Authorities state that on June 22 at approximately 11:57 a.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division were in the 700 block of Maryland Avenue when they observed 23-year-old James Wing, who was wanted on multiple outstanding capiases, riding in a vehicle. Officers stopped Wing, along with 23-year-old Carlos Johnson of Newark and 20-year-old Nahceer Lopez, and recovered 11 vials of crack cocaine, 4.6 grams of fentanyl, 11 bags of heroin and 7.1 grams of marijuana.
