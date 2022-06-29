ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Woman injured in hit-and-run

By OC Tribune Staff
orangecountytribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hit-and-run accident critically injured a woman Wednesday morning in Westminster. According to the WPD, the incident took place in the area of Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road after 6 a.m. Officers were dispatched to...

orangecountytribune.com

CBS LA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire. 
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Injured in Fiery Crash in Fullerton

Police are looking into the cause of a two-car fiery collision that early Friday in Fuillerton. The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Brookhurst Road, off of the 91 Freeway. One car was engulfed in flames as a result of the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were taken...
FULLERTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in 405 Freeway Crash

VAN NUYS – Authorities Saturday identified a 39-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a collision with a vehicle near Van Nuys. Christopher Berry, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision occurred at around 1:46 a.m. Friday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

One dead, one injured in Agoura Hills crash

A man was killed and another was injured in a crash in Agoura Hills, authorities said Friday. The collision occurred at approximately 7:24 p.m. Thursday on Agoura Road, a third of a mile west of Liberty Canyon Road, where deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station learned one motorist was traveling west and another east on Agoura when the first driver attempted to pass a vehicle by entering the opposing lane of traffic and collided head-on with the second driver, said Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
CBS News

Fatal collision on 15 Freeway prompts lengthy road closure in Corona

Authorities were investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Corona early Friday morning, which left one person dead. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, though California Highway Patrol officials arrived at the scene at around 2:40 a.m., where they saw several Good Samaritans attempting to put out a fire that had burst forth from the crashed semi truck.
CORONA, CA
chicagopopular.com

1 Airlifted From Major Injury Crash

PERRIS – California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Sheriff and Cal Fire Mead Valley responded to a three car major accident. When they arrived they found one vehicle that was on fire and had one occupant trapped in the vehicle. There were multiple other occupants including children that were occupants...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Downey Multi-Vehicle Collision

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped, extricated and hospitalized after a collision involving three vehicles early Thursday morning, June 30, in the city of Downey. At approximately 2:25 a.m., Downey Fire Department and Downey Police officers responded to a three-vehicle traffic collision with a total of three...
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

CHP officers arrest suspect in 91 Freeway shooting

Authorities made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident turned shooting on State Route 91 on June 23.After investigation, California Highway Patrol officers were led to believe that 20-year-old Rialto resident Brian Jimenez was the man who fired several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on SR-91 in Corona. He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators were able to obtain the license plate number for Jimenez's Kia Optima and broadcast the information to law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area. Rialto Police Department officers located Jimenez, driving his Kia, and took both he and his vehicle into custody."The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact the Riverside CHP Investigative Unit at (951) 637-8000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman walking dogs hit by hit-and-run driver running through stop sign in OC

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Shocking video shows the moments leading up to a woman walking three dogs getting hit by a hit-and-run driver in Orange County. The Westminster Police Department responded to a call near the area of Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road a little before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday where a woman was spotted lying on the roadway. A video shared by police showed a woman chasing after one of the dogs she was with. As she was chasing after the dog, a silver SUV blew past a stop sign.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

