109 live animals found in women’s suitcases at Bangkok airport, Thai officials say

By Madeleine List
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Two women were arrested at a Bangkok airport after 109 live animals were found in their suitcases, Thailand officials said.

Checkpoint officers at the Suvarnabhumi Airport saw some “suspicious objects” when conducting an x-ray scan of the two women’s suitcases on June 27, according to a post on Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Facebook page.

Officers searched the two suitcases and found two white hedgehogs, two armadillos, 20 snakes, 35 turtles and 50 lizards, the post says.

The women were traveling to Chennai, India, on Thai Airways, according to the agency.

Authorities confiscated the animals and arrested the travelers, the post says.

The women face charges of “violating the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019, the Animal Disease Act of 2015 and the Customs Act of 2017,” according to CNN.

A study of wildlife trafficking through India’s airports between 2011 and 2020 found that Chennai International Airport had the highest number of illegal wildlife seizures compared with other airports in the country, according to a March 2022 report by TRAFFIC, a UK-based nonprofit focusing on the trade of wild animals and plants. Reptiles were the most commonly trafficked animal, making up 46% of seizures.

About 45% of wildlife that is trafficked through the air is smuggled in passenger baggage, according to TRAFFIC.

“Wildlife trafficking has global implications for the environment, people and communities, and national security,” Michelle Owen, a leader in TRAFFIC’s partnership project addressing wildlife trafficking by air. “Criminals involved in wildlife trafficking are often directly connected to other illegal networks, including narcotics and human trafficking.”

The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
Miami Herald

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

