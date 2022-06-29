ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Seasonably warm and humid with spotty t-showers on Thursday

WBIR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat and humidity will remain with us...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

July Weather Forecast: High Temperatures Reaching 90 Degrees in the West

The Lower 48 will experience high temperatures as per the July forecast temperatures, with the western regions of the US possibly reaching 90 degrees. According to the most recent weather forecast from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2, much of the West may be a little hotter than previously predicted, and the East maybe have a slightly milder temperature.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Plenty of chances for downpours Thursday

Typical summer weather today with high temperatures leading to heavy rain. “Plenty of showers and t-storms across the Mississippi Coast this morning with a few in Louisiana. We’ll likely see more showers and t-storms develop across the
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy