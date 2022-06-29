ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

93-year-old man shoots alleged burglar during nighttime break-in

By City News Service
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect was shot today after allegedly breaking into a Moreno Valley senior's home, where the resident reportedly armed himself for protection following prior burglaries. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 24000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, near...

kesq.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting at Motorist During Road Rage Attack on 91 Freeway

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting at another motorist during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona was charged Friday with attempted murder and other offenses. Brian Augustine Jimenez Jr. of Rialto was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday following a...
CORONA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

93-year-old was ‘justified’ in severely injuring a home intruder, California cops say

A homeowner who shot an intruder in California was “justified” in his actions, police say. Deputies arrived just after midnight on Wednesday, June 29, to find one man had been shot by the 93-year-old homeowner in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue in Moreno Valley, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The wounded intruder was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.
ABC7 Los Angeles

93-year-old man shoots home intruder, fends off others

A 93-year-old suburban Los Angeles homeowner, who a relative said was frustrated over being the victim of numerous home break-ins, shot and critically wounded a burglar and scared off the would-be thief's accomplices, according to authorities. The retired plumber, identified as Joe Howard Teague by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
z1077fm.com

TWO ARRESTED AFTER HOMEOWNER WATCHED BURGLARY ON HIS SECURITY CAMERA

Two people were arrested after a Landers homeowner called 9-1-1. while watching them enter, burglarize, and vandalize his vacant house on his security camera. According to Sheriff’s records, at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning, June 30 the owner of a home in the 60400 block of Stearman Road in Landers was notified by his security system and watched Breanna McCormick, 18 and Perry Ligon, 19, force entry into the home and cause about $25,000.00 in damage.
LANDERS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Moreno Valley, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire. 
COMPTON, CA
NBC San Diego

‘Boom!' New Details Emerge in Intense Victorville House Explosion

Investigators are working to determine what caused a Victorville home to explode, sending a woman to the hospital. An insurance assessor, arson investigator, and code compliance gathered at the scene of this home explosion on Adalane Court in Victorville. Family tells NBCLA that the woman injured in the blast is...
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

CHP officers arrest suspect in 91 Freeway shooting

Authorities made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident turned shooting on State Route 91 on June 23.After investigation, California Highway Patrol officers were led to believe that 20-year-old Rialto resident Brian Jimenez was the man who fired several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on SR-91 in Corona. He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators were able to obtain the license plate number for Jimenez's Kia Optima and broadcast the information to law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area. Rialto Police Department officers located Jimenez, driving his Kia, and took both he and his vehicle into custody."The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact the Riverside CHP Investigative Unit at (951) 637-8000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Burglary#Violent Crime
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Man arrested in Banning with more than 20 grams of fentanyl

A 32-year-old man suspected of dealing fentanyl in Banning was behind bars today. The was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Yesterday, on suspicion of possession of controlled substances, possession of illegal drugs for sale, transportation of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.   He was being held on $30,000 bail. The post Police: Man arrested in Banning with more than 20 grams of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

88-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Palm Springs

Police are asking for the community's help to locate an 88-year-old man with dementia who has been reported missing. Jim Maxwell was last seen in the area of the Motel 6 on North Indian Canyon near Interstate 10. Police describe him as a white male adult who weighs approximately 130 pounds. Maxwell was last seen The post 88-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Single-Car Accident on 10 Freeway [Redlands, CA]

REDLANDS, CA (July 1, 2022) – Sunday evening, one victim was killed and four were injured in a single-car accident on 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 7:50 p.m., in the westbound lanes near Ford Street. Furthermore, police said a 2002 Toyota passed...
REDLANDS, CA
KTLA

Pizza delivery driver who stopped to help assault victim in Stanton fatally shot: OCSD

A pizza delivery driver who apparently stopped to help an assault victim in Stanton was then fatally shot by unknown suspects Tuesday night, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an unknown trouble call at the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue about 7:20 p.m. They found a 49-year-old man and 76-year-old man in […]
KION News Channel 5/46

San Bernardino man arrested for ghost gun in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested a man on Highway 101 after officers pulled him over for a vehicle code violation. Police approached Christopher Valencia of San Bernardino with a K9 unit, and the K9 smelled something suspicious. A loaded, unregistered, ghost gun was found in the car along with narcotics, said police. The post San Bernardino man arrested for ghost gun in Soledad appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor

A man was arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Monday on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor. The man, identified as Roberto Zuniga, 42, of Fillmore, was arrested on at least one felonious charge and held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy