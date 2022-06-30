ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Doorbell technology picks up sights and sounds of violence in Newport News neighborhood

By Andy Fox
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3YHD_0gQFCg5400

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The unmistakable sounds of gunfire, around 12 shots, were picked up on a Vivint SmartHome Security System around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Newport News Police say bullets flew through the air around the 300 block of Deputy Lane in the Courthouse Green neighborhood.

That is a sound no one wants to hear near their home. The good news is no one was hurt. The bad news is no one has been arrested.

Three videos from the Vivint show four masked men running back and forth; you can hear gunfire in rapid succession, then the men duck behind a white car. We don’t know what they heard, but whatever it was made them duck and cover.

“I thought they were up to something with the masks on and everything,” George said as he explained his Vivint system that sees and hears all that appears in front of it with a very wide-angle field.

“I was upstairs, and I heard some gunshots and then I came downstairs, and everyone was running around and seeing where the kids were,” said Jeanette who also heard the shots. “They were yelling for the kids.”

“Every three or four days we hear gunfire, so this is nothing new. We call police, let them know what’s going on, they say, ‘yeah, we will send someone out.’”

10 On Your Side went door-to-door getting reactions; however most weren’t home and many of those that were made it clear they’ve had enough.

“We are moving. We are moving. Virginia is not where I want to be anymore. I don’t want my kids taking the trash out at night. We are very shaken up,” said one neighbor.

10 On Your Side has learned that Newport News Police put up a camera, that was working Tuesday night. The Courthouse Green Neighborhood will be the next to get ShotSpotter Technology.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 3

lisha
2d ago

The pandemic has made it ok to be outside in the hot weather with a mask on. Sorry but I look at it as you are up to no good.

Reply
3
Related
WAVY News 10

Norfolk PD respond to shooting on E. Ocean View Ave

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Norfolk. According to dispatch, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Ocean View Avenue, near Grove Avenue, around 3:50 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male who sustained non life-threatening injuries. 10 On...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doorbell#Sounds Of Violence#Newport News#Newport News Police#Vivint
13News Now

Man dead after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road Saturday just before 2a.m., the Norfolk Police Department said. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Isle of Wight family faces a triple tragedy

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Mosquito samples in Norfolk test positive for West …. Dominion Energy leaking transformer damages Chesapeake …. Vacant house catches fire off Portsmouth Blvd. in …. ‘Tears of happiness’: 5-year-old survivor of deadly …. City to pay for hotel rooms after NN apartments condemned.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy