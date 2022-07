Ask any college student about tequila and they will most likely shudder as they queasily remember throwing a few shots back with the obligatory salt and lime. In fact, these harmful associations — where tequila is remembered as a spirit to shoot and then forget about as quickly as possible — are made by the wider population as well, a fact not lost on those who produce their own versions of the fiery liquid (via The Economic Times). However, as higher quality tequila permeates the global market, opinions on the oft-dismissed spirit are changing. This is no more typified than in the luxury spirit market, where tequila has seen an unmatched growth in demand (per The Spirits Business).

