DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries following a crash in Decatur Thursday morning. Decatur Police were called to the 1000 block of W. Harrison Ave. around 7 a.m. They said a pickup truck traveling east on Harrison Ave. was making a left turn to go into a business on the north side of the street when a motorcyclist traveling west on Harrison Ave. struck the front passenger side of the truck.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO