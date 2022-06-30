ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI: Deepfakes are being made using your data to apply for jobs

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget scamming grandma with fake IRS calls. According to the FBI, hackers are now stealing personal information and using deepfakes to apply for remote jobs. As spotted by Bleeping Computer, the warning was posted as a public service announcement on the Internet Crime Complaint Center, where the FBI explained how cybercriminals...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

FBI warning: Crooks are using deepfakes to apply for remote tech jobs

Scammers or criminals are using deepfakes and stolen personally identifiable information during online job interviews for remote roles, according to the FBI. The use of deepfakes or synthetic audio, image and video content created with AI or machine-learning technologies has been on the radar as a potential phishing threat for several years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

This co-worker does not exist: FBI warns of deepfakes interviewing for tech jobs

The shift to remote work is great news for lots of people, but like any other change in methods and expectations it is also a fresh playground for scammers. Security standards are being updated, recruiters are adapting, and of course the labor market is wild enough that hiring companies and applicants both are trying to move faster than ever.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Personal Data#Fraud#Bleeping Computer#Americans#Pii#Ai
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TechRadar

How to check if your ID has already been stolen

Identity fraud is a considerable risk that we live with daily. Unfortunately, like death and taxes, it is inevitable, and while you can take every step to protect your data at home, your bank is always possible to get hacked. So, what happens if your ID has been stolen? How...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing Cryptoqueen: FBI adds Ruja Ignatova to top ten most wanted

Ruja Ignatova, also known as the "missing Cryptoqueen", has been placed on the FBI's top 10 most wanted list. The Bulgarian woman, believed to be in her 40s, is wanted for her alleged role in running a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin. Federal investigators accuse the fugitive of using the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
komando.com

Want a cut of a $90M Facebook class-action lawsuit? Submit a claim now

Social media giant Facebook is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, parent company Meta settled a seven-year class-action suit for allegedly collecting and storing the biometric data of users without their consent. Facebook users in Illinois went to court, stating that Tag Suggestions and other facial recognition features violated...
INTERNET
komando.com

Did someone break into your Facebook account? Check for this red flag

You know by now that details like your Social Security number and banking login are extremely valuable to hackers and scammers. But longtime Komando.com readers also know that your social media information trumps all others. Cracking your bank account can only net hackers the amount you have available, but your...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy