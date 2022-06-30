ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

By DON THOMPSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZNmG_0gQFAEdG00
1 of 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Justice on Wednesday acknowledged the agency wrongly made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners in up to six state-operated databases, a broader exposure than the agency initially disclosed a day earlier.

Rob Bonta, the Democrat who heads the agency and is running for reelection in November, said he was “deeply disturbed and angered” by the failure to protect the information his department is entrusted to keep. He ordered an investigation and promised to fix any problems.

“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” he said.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out New York’s requirement that those seeking to carry concealed weapons provide a reason. That also derailed California’s similar requirement, though state lawmakers and Bonta are working to impose new requirements.

The association said the “unconscionable” release included information on law enforcement officials including judges, as well as others who had sought permits “like rape and domestic violence victims.”

Names, dates of birth, gender, race, driver’s license numbers, addresses and criminal histories were exposed for people who were granted or denied permits to carry concealed weapons between 2011 and 2021, the department said. Social Security numbers and financial information were not disclosed.

In addition, the state’s Assault Weapon Registry, Handguns Certified for Sale, Dealer Record of Sale, Firearm Certificate Safety and Gun Violence Restraining Order dashboards were affected, the department said. Officials said were investigating the extent to which personal information was exposed in those databases.

The information on concealed carry permits was publicly available on a spreadsheet for less than 24 hours, officials said, from the time the department updated its Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday afternoon until it shut down the website Tuesday morning.

“It is infuriating that people who have been complying with the law have been put at risk by this breach,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association. He said sheriffs are concerned about the risk it poses to permit holders.

Bonta’s office could not immediately say how many individuals are in each database, whether the data was downloaded and how often, and when the public website would be restored. California officials issued about 40,000 conceal and carry permits last year, down from more than 100,000 during the peak year of 2016, according to information on the state Department of Justice’s website.

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, who is running for governor against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, said many of the women who seek to carry concealed weapons “do so because they fear for their lives and safety. Consequently, those women will now have to worry that the person they least wanted to see again may have just been given their address by this careless act of bureaucratic idiocy.”

Bonta said he immediately began an investigation into how the release occurred “and will take strong corrective measures where necessary.”

He said he is aware of the stress the release may cause, and the department will notify people whose information was exposed. It will also provide credit monitoring services for those individuals.

Comments / 28

Richard Rosado
3d ago

Made public so liberals can used to invoke red flags on those weapons owners. Made no mistake this was intentional and California's affected should bring the biggest class action suit against the State AG

Reply(1)
29
Debbie Higgins
3d ago

They better be investigating this. Unacceptable. Now it's putting people at risk. Somebody needs fired.

Reply
23
Paulette Morris
3d ago

That was NOT a mistake! Now the bad ppl know where you live, and that you are armed. Smh, don't you guy's get it?

Reply
16
Related
SFGate

Experts: California lacked safeguards for gun owner info

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cybersecurity experts say the California Department of Justice apparently failed to follow basic security procedures on its website, exposing the personal information of potentially hundreds of thousands of gun owners. The website was designed to only show general data about the number and location of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima residents respond to new Washington laws

Wash. – Several laws took effect Friday July 1 in Washington ranging anywhere from new gun laws, to new court guidance for protection orders and price increases for license plates. Two new gun laws took effect today, including the ban on the sale and distribution of magazines with more...
YAKIMA, WA
KTLA

California’s eviction moratorium ends

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the eviction moratorium in Los Angeles will remain in place at least through July 22, 2023. An extension to California’s eviction protections ended Thursday night, despite concerns from tenant advocates that thousands across the state are at risk of losing their housing. The protections were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff Bianco: State needs to find cause of breach impacting gun permit holders

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said today he wants the California Department of Justice to fully account for why the names, birth dates, addresses, and other personal details of concealed carry gun permit holders were publicly compromised. "The Sheriff's Department is demanding a detailed and thorough investigation ... to determine the cause and reason that The post Sheriff Bianco: State needs to find cause of breach impacting gun permit holders appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Californians to vote on 7 ballot measures in November

California voters will weigh in on seven ballot measures this fall, the fewest to appear on a statewide general election ballot since 2014. Thursday was the deadline to qualify measures for the November ballot. Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirmed that seven questions will appear in November. Six are ballot initiatives that supporters gathered enough […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

With a hasty legislative vote and the stroke of a pen, the state changes the laws and rules, guts the city’s lawsuit and sets a new date for CCC’s closure

Some insiders bitterly characterize the latest developments in the battle to save the California Correctional Center as the worst and most disgusting sort of state-sponsored corruption imanagible. According to those insiders, when the state faced the real possibility of losing the city of Susanville’s lawsuit regarding CCC because it failed...
SUSANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Social Security Numbers#Domestic Violence#Politics State#Democrat#The U S Supreme Court
SFGate

Californians won't weigh 'involuntary servitude' amendment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will not consider amending its constitution to eliminate indentured servitude as a possible punishment for crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration predicted that it could cost the state billions of dollars to pay minimum wage to prison inmates. Democratic Sen. Sydney Kamlager said Thursday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages. KTLA sister station FOX40 asked its followers on Facebook […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

965K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy