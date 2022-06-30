ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Case of 20-year-old accidentally shot, killed by friend goes to Nye County DA

By Vanessa Murphy
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Should a man responsible for accidentally killing his friend be charged? It’s a decision which will have to be made at the Nye County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a follow-up to a story the 8 News Now I-Team first broke. Michael Maddock was 20 years old when his friend, who was unloading a gun, accidentally shot him in February, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the sheriff’s office handed over the case on Tuesday.

Michael and his close friend had been at a tow yard where they worked together in Pahrump, Michael’s father, David Maddock, said.

A report revealed that the friend was unloading a gun while pointing it at Michael’s face and the gun went off.

The case was to be given to the District Attorney’s Office for a decision on whether charges will be pursued, the I-Team initially reported in April, but the DA’s office had not received anything yet.

Records obtained by the I-Team revealed there was a gunshot wound to the head and neck. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide because Michael was shot by another person.

“To me it was an accident. I don’t think it was nothing intentional,” David Maddock said.

