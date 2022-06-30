ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Man wanted for questioning in double-homicide investigation near Kingman

By Julia Romero
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wants to question a man who was seen on video surveillance at a Kingman, Ariz., home where two people were killed.

The sheriff’s office said the double homicide happened Tuesday (June 28) just after 8 p.m.

Officers found a man and woman dead inside a home in the 9200 block of Diligaf Road, east of Kingman.

(Microsoft Bing maps)

Detectives are investigating and say an unknown man was seen on video surveillance at the home “at the time of the incident.”

The man is described as having dark hair, approximately 20 to 30 years old, and between 5 feet, 6 inches, and 6 feet tall. He also appeared to be wearing glasses.

Investigators are not calling the man a suspect but would like to speak to him.

Anyone with information can call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 928-753-0753, or 800-522-4312. Reference DR# 22-024010.

