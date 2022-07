CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A South Euclid woman died in a Friday night crash in Solon, police say. The 26-year-old male driver of Euclid is in custody but has not yet been formally charged in the crash that happened about 11:30 p.m. on U.S. 422 near Harper Road in Solon, a news release from the department said. The woman has not yet been publicly identified.

SOLON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO