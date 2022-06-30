ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, LA

Delhi Police Department investigating a noose found at Delhi High School

By My Sherie Johnson
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OK8rJ_0gQF7wWg00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty .

DELHI, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) – The Delhi Police Department is investigating a noose found at Delhi High School. According to Delhi Police Department Chief Roy Williams, Richland Parish School Board Superintendent Sheldon Jones called him about an incident at Delhi High School on June 21, 2022, around 9:30 a.m.

Chief Williams called Delhi High School Principal Ramona Drungo, who told him a custodian found a tied noose on the auditorium stage. According to Chief Williams, several contractors are currently renovating Delhi High School, its football field and its field house. Chief Williams also reported the auditorium was not locked when the incident happened.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYgEy_0gQF7wWg00
    A photo of the noose that was found at Delhi High School on June 21, 2022. (Photo provided by Delhi Police Department Chief Roy Williams)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Strhl_0gQF7wWg00
    A photo of the noose that was found at Delhi High School on June 21, 2022. (Photo provided by Delhi Police Department Chief Roy Williams)

Chief Williams confirmed a student was not involved in this incident.

“I am doing a report at this time, so I can turn it over to the District Attorney’s Office to see if there was an intent to do this purposely and if so, we will be going forward with charges,” Chief Williams said. “It’s going to be a hate crime.”

According to Richland Parish District Attorney Penny Douciere, the possible crime a suspect may be charged with under these circumstances is related to Louisiana Revised Statute 14:40.5. ( Public display of a noose on (the) property of another or public place; intent to intimidate). It states whoever commits the crime shall not be fined more than $5,000 or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than one year or both if convicted.

Chief Williams interviewed the principal, custodian and contractors about the investigation. Chief Williams graduated from Delhi High School in 1987.

“It hurts to see something like that in the school that you pretty much grew up in and graduated from,” Chief Williams said. “But still, I have to maintain my professionalism and do this by the book. Sometimes in this job you just got to put your personal feelings aside and do what’s right.”

Vidalia Police to install real-time security cameras at all Vidalia schools

According to Chief Williams, the school deactivated all its surveillance cameras because of the renovations.

On the morning of Tuesday, June 21, 2022, I received a phone call from the administration of Delhi High School informing me of the discovery of a noose on campus. I immediately contacted Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams. A meeting with Chief Williams, school officials, central office administration, board members, and subcontractor was held at the school site. Representatives of the school and district are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials during the investigation. The Richland Parish School Board does not condone any actions of harassment or discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, religion or veteran status.

Richland Parish School Board Superintendent Sheldon Jones

As of Wednesday, June 29, Delhi Police Department is still looking for the person responsible. We will continue to update you as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man assaults GSU Police

Grambling State University Police arrested a Hammond man Tuesday after officers attempted to help him and he responded by assaulting them. At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, the GSU Police Department was notified of a man walking down Main Street on the campus stating he was stranded and homeless. Officers met...
HAMMOND, LA
WJTV 12

Man arrested after knife fight at Sanderson Farms

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a knife fight at Sanderson Farms that left one employee with critical injuries on Saturday, July 2. Flowood police said they were called about the incident around 5:00 a.m. They were informed that two employees had gotten into an altercation that involved a knife. By the […]
FLOWOOD, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Former Monroe Police Officer pleads guilty in Timothy Williams Case

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-Jared Preston Desadier, a former Monroe Police Officer, has pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment in the Timothy Williams case that took place in April of 2020. Count one of the indictment the government states Desadier, while acting under color of law, willfully deprived Timothy Williams of the right, secured and […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Richland Parish, LA
Delhi, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Delhi, LA
KNOE TV8

A highway was dedicated to a fallen Mangham Police Officer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Mangham is honoring a fallen officer by renaming part of Highway 425 to Marshall Waters JR Memorial Highway. He was shot and killed in the line of duty back in 2020. The dedication ceremony brought tears to the friends and family of Marshall Waters Jr.
MANGHAM, LA
KEDM

OPSO searching for missing man

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently attempting to locate a missing person, Christopher Hamilton, age 54. Mr. Hamilton was last seen in the Bawcomville area in West Monroe on June 15, 2022. He is described as a White male, 5’-11” tall, weighing 160 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. He is believed driving a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Son wrecks mother’s house

A Ruston man was charged with damaging his mother’s house Sunday, causing damage housing over $1000 in damage. Ruston police responded early Sunday morning to a property damage call on East Line Avenue. The victim said her son, Matt Gray, 19, of Ruston, flipped over and damaged a refrigerator and an oven, a large amount of food, a stereo system, and a large television.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Man with 5 kids in car accused in drive-by shooting on Hwy. 165

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of opening fire on two women outside a Monroe convenience store last week. And he did this, authorities say, while five children were in the car with him. According to a warrant affidavit for the suspect, Javaries Samrico Thomas, 33,...
MONROE, LA
KSLA

New Louisiana law might help teacher shortage

Pews filled with loved ones listened to speeches from those close to Caldwell. SPD says he's the suspect in a shooting that happened at a gas station on Jewella Avenue. Police say this was not their first run-in with Kelly. GETTING ANSWERS: Why is there litter near the Christian Service...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Natchez Democrat

Sheriff’s deputies arrest two suspected drug dealers after traffic stops

FERRIDAY, La. — Two different traffic stops turned into busts last week in Concordia Parish. Deputies reportedly discovered a cache of drugs, money and weapons. During the first traffic stop on U.S. Highway 84 in Ferriday, Louisiana, a deputy reportedly stopped Brandon Jamar Duncan, 29, and later obtained a search warrant for his Ferriday home at 215 Thomas Road.
FERRIDAY, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man flees officer during traffic stop

A Ruston Police officer was patrolling Farmerville Street when a vehicle with only one working brake light was observed. A traffic stop was initiated, but instead of adhering, the vehicle turned onto McDonald Avenue, stopped, and a male, later identified as Donnell Williams Jr., of Ruston, was spotted running from the vehicle.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man found with drugs

A Dubach man was arrested on a traffic stop after a police officer found drugs in his vehicle. Curtis Hattaway, 25, was stopped early Saturday morning by Ruston Police. During the stop, a search of his vehicle yielded a bag of suspected methamphetamine. The contraband was found hidden behind a compartment of the center console of the vehicle.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop settles nearly 15-year-old firefighters lawsuit

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - The City of Bastrop has settled a nearly 15-year-old lawsuit. Mayor Betty Alford-Olive announced on June 30 that the city had reached an agreement to settle a 2008 lawsuit that claimed the city’s pay practice for firefighters violated state law. “We appreciate our firefighters,” Mayor...
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

New $8,000 mower stolen from Monroe veterans group

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Monroe says someone has vandalized their property and stolen an expensive new mower they just obtained. A spokesperson for Post 1809 said on Wednesday night their chainlink fence was cut open and someone took down their security lights. Someone also cut open the gate chain and took the lawnmower valued at $8.000.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man swallows drugs during police encounter

A suspicious vehicle call Friday led to the arrest of a Princeton, La., man on numerous charges. Ruston Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at The Springs Church on South Barnett Springs Street Saturday. A records check of John Donaho, 35, revealed he was wanted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Department on warrants for a battery of a dating partner and theft of a motor vehicle. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department also held a warrant for Donaho for misdemeanor theft. In a search, a vape pen Donaho said contained THC was found in his pocket.
PRINCETON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Report: Man dragged wife out of house

A Choudrant man was arrested Friday after he allegedly dragged his wife out of their house. Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a Tanner Road residence Friday regarding a disturbance. The caller reported his wife was having a nervous breakdown and he needed deputies to respond. During the investigation, deputies separated...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy