ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the extraordinary session. You can watch the full update in the player below. During the update, Hochul talked about her issuing a proclamation to enshrine the right to abortion access in the New York State Constitution. The New York State Senate also passed a proposed bill to enact gun safety legislation in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision in NYSRPA v. Bruen. It still needs to pass the Assembly.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO