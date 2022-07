When seven members of the WWE Universe get in a ring together with about a dozen ladders littered around the squared circle, the results can be chaotic. Why? Well, because ladders, like children and animals, are notoriously hard to work with, especially when they are on camera in front of a large audience. And yet, for the most part, the seven women who earned a spot in the 2022 edition of the WWE Women’s Money in the Bank worked incredibly well together, even if there were a few spots – many of which featured Shotzi – that looked incredibly painful, and likely were.

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO