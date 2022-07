Two vehicles crashed on Halls Ferry Road near its intersection with North Frontage Road Friday evening. At around 9 p.m., two vehicles traveling northbound on Halls Ferry Road made contact when a dark-colored Mustang reportedly merged into the right lane without enough room. The Mustang came to a stop in the grass in front of the Burger King and a white Chevy sedan spun out and hit a city pole.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO