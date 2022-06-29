ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elevator improvements in NC vacation rentals go to governor

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Safety improvement requirements to prevent injury or death from elevators inside North Carolina vacation cottages and short-term rentals received final legislative approval on Wednesday.

The House voted unanimously to accept a version of legislation passed in the Senate last week by a similar margin, and sent the bill to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The bill, called “Weston’s Law,” was prompted by last year’s death of a 7-year-old Ohio boy who became trapped between the elevator car and elevator shaft at a rental home on the northern Outer Banks.

The bill would require that the gap between landing and car doors for elevators at such rentals be no more than 4 inches (10.2 centimeters). That can be addressed by installing a space guard on the landing door.

The bill also sets minimum force requirements on elevator car doors and gates. The landlord must document the improvements with the state Insurance Department. Without the improvements, the elevator must be turned off. The bill also would direct the state building code to require such safety measures in new short-term rental construction.

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

