ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vale, OR

Progress reported at Willowcreek Fire

By Terry Murry
elkhornmediagroup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALE, Ore. — Crews are preparing for another long night ensuring the Willowcreek Fire stays between Willow Creek and Interstate 84, Vale Bureau of Land Management officials said. At 4 p.m. MT today, the fire had grown to 42,128 acres with 45 percent, up from 25 percent at...

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Grass fire burns north of Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — Firefighters from several agencies were called to a grass fire north of Eagle Friday morning. The fire, near Highway 16 and Chaparral Road, was reported to Ada County Dispatch at 11:18 a.m. A car accident was also reported in that area, but the crash and the fire are not related.
kezi.com

Wildfire shuts down Interstate 84 for several hours Wednesday, still ongoing

WILLOWCREEK, Ore. -- A large wildfire near the Oregon-Idaho border shut down parts of Interstate 84 for several hours yesterday, June 29. The Willowcreek fire reportedly started Tuesday, June 28, just after 4 p.m. in the Vale area. Officials say the fire quickly spread through sage brush to cover thousands of acres. Despite the size of the fire, authorities say no injuries have been reported, no structures have been threatened, and no evacuations were ordered. As of yesterday the fire covered 40,000 acres and was 0% contained, according to fire officials.
ENVIRONMENT
KATU.com

Inmate dies at Snake River Correctional Institute

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections is reporting the death of an inmate. 67-year-old Mark Alan Cardinal died July 1. Cardinal was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. Officials say Cardinal passed away while on hospice care in the infirmary. Cardinal entered custody in February...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Volunteers#Blm Land#Oregon State Fire Marshal#Usda Forest Service#Air Attack
centraloregondaily.com

42,000-acre wildfire burning near Oregon-Idaho border

One of the first major wildfires of the season in Oregon had reached 42,000 acres and was 45 percent contained Wednesday afternoon. The Willowcreek Fire, burning near the town of Vale along the Oregon-Idaho border. The fire is burning in sagebrush and heavy grass. Firefighters made significant progress through the...
VALE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vale, OR
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 84 closed in eastern Oregon due to wildfire smoke

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire. Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
BAKER CITY, OR
KTVB

Nampa man dies in crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A car crash in eastern Idaho has killed an 88-year-old man from Nampa, Idaho State Police said on Friday. ISP began investigating the crash at 12:38 a.m. It occurred on westbound U.S Highway 20 in Fremont County, according to an ISP news release. The man...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
oregontoday.net

Gold Mine in Them there Hills, June 30

Portland, OR– State agencies will meet by teleconference June 30 on a proposed chemical process gold mine in Malheur County. The Technical Review Team (TRT) Geochemistry Subcommittee will meet by teleconference on Thursday June 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST. The public notice and related documents are available at: https://www.oregongeology.org/mlrr/chemicalprocess_Calico-GrassyMtn.htm The public and media can listen to the meeting by joining the Zoom Meeting online, or by phone. For online meeting details and call-in instructions, see the meeting agenda in the public notice. For further information, contact the DOGAMI Albany office at (541) 967-2083 or email: information.grassymtn@dogami.oregon.gov The TRT Geochemistry Subcommittee is an inter-disciplinary team of state agencies that reviews geochemistry information and concerns related to a proposed mine during all phases of the application process, and ultimately develops geochemistry-related consolidated permit conditions that conform to Oregon regulations.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Nampa Man Killed in Crash Near Henry’s Lake

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-An 88-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Island Park early Friday morning. According to the Idaho State Police, the man from Nampa was driving a Chevrolet pickup pulling a camp trailer at around 12:36 a.m. when he went off U.S. Highway 20, overcorrected, and overturned. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

See Photos of Some Creepy Native Idaho Bugs

My son and I found this unique and fun looking leaf bug hanging out on our front door. We carefully caught it in his little bug aquarium with some leaves and sticks and kept it for 1 night. We then let it out in the backyard the next day. The bug was fine we got to see it up close and personal for an evening and let it go back on its way. We were fascinated by the leaf like veins and tiny little suction cupped feet.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise’s Barber Park Air Stations Are Gone For Good

It used to be that you could bring your deflated raft to Barber Park before floating the river. It was convenient because you needed the extra room in your car for the third or fourth person who would float with you. Once you got to the park, you could use the air stations to inflate your raft, and off you'd go. You may have to wait for one of the air stations to open up, but you aren't on a schedule, so it wasn't a big deal.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

How To Get Fined For Mowing Your Yard In Boise

I’m just going to come right out and say it: the fact that Boise has sunshine until 9:30-10 p.m. is absolutely wild to me. I was born and raised in the state of Texas where the sun would set around 8:30 p.m. or earlier. With the brutal summer heat that I and others experienced in Texas, it’s not uncommon to wait until sundown to start mowing the yard. You know – because you don’t want to melt.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy