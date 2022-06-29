Progress reported at Willowcreek Fire

Portland, OR– State agencies will meet by teleconference June 30 on a proposed chemical process gold mine in Malheur County. The Technical Review Team (TRT) Geochemistry Subcommittee will meet by teleconference on Thursday June 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST. The public notice and related documents are available at: https://www.oregongeology.org/mlrr/chemicalprocess_Calico-GrassyMtn.htm The public and media can listen to the meeting by joining the Zoom Meeting online, or by phone. For online meeting details and call-in instructions, see the meeting agenda in the public notice. For further information, contact the DOGAMI Albany office at (541) 967-2083 or email: information.grassymtn@dogami.oregon.gov The TRT Geochemistry Subcommittee is an inter-disciplinary team of state agencies that reviews geochemistry information and concerns related to a proposed mine during all phases of the application process, and ultimately develops geochemistry-related consolidated permit conditions that conform to Oregon regulations.
