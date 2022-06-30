ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Night & Day // June 30 – July 6, 2022

By Jennifer Bovee
Fort Worth Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCircle Theatre (230 W 4th St, 817-877-3040) presents a musical stage adaptation of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein at 7:30pm Thu, 8pm Fri, and 3pm and 8pm Sat, now thru Sat, Jul 23. Directed by Joel Ferrell with music director Cody Dry, this “electrical” adaptation will definitely make you feel … alive!...

Entertainment
