Night & Day // June 30 – July 6, 2022

Circle Theatre (230 W 4th St, 817-877-3040) presents a musical stage adaptation of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein at 7:30pm Thu, 8pm Fri, and 3pm and 8pm Sat, now thru Sat, Jul 23. Directed by Joel Ferrell with music director Cody Dry, this “electrical” adaptation will definitely make you feel … alive!...
Just like the summer heat, theater in Dallas-Fort Worth won't quit. Musicals, plays, festivals, tours — take your pick. In order of start date, here are 15 local shows to watch this month:. Cara Mía Theatre, July 2 & 9. On July 2, see Fantazmx by Hector Cantu,...
It's almost that time again, time for the annual Frisco Freedom Fest to celebrate Independence Day on July 4 on the Frisco Square. Party in the Plaza starts at 4 p.m. on July 4th with a wide array of fun and activities for families. An opening ceremony will kick off the festivities featuring the Peter J. Courcy American Legion Post 178 and the national anthem.
If you are visiting Dallas Texas soon, you should take some time to explore the history and culture of this city. You can find some great things to do here. For one, you can check out the Sixth Floor Museum, which covers the life of President Kennedy. It is one of the most impactful tourist attractions in Dallas. You can visit the museum during its regular opening hours of 12-6 p.m. on Mondays or Tuesdays through Fridays. Young children are admitted free.
If you are a committed, grunge-wearing resident of the Pacific Northwest, it is easy–almost automatic–to look at Texas as an extraordinarily dry, hot and culturally oppressive place that is better to avoid, especially in the summer. Our two granddaughters live with their parents in Portland.
FORT WORTH, Texas - Most Fourth of July celebrations have food and fireworks but few in Texas invite you to watch from an inner tube. Fort Worth’s Fourth kicks off around 5 p.m. Monday at the Panther Island Pavilion on the Trinity River. Visitors will be able to enjoy...
Who says you can’t find a good pizza place in Dallas?. No one can anymore after Partenope Dallas ranked number 17 on a new list of the best pizzerias in the country. The list is compiled by 50 TopPizza – an online guide to the best pizzas in Italy and around the world with a preference for style.
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. For a big list of Fourth of July fireworks and events, go here. 1....
Summers in Dallas can be miserable. Especially when the temps are tiptoeing their way into the “hottest summer ever” record books. And if you don’t have immediate access pool to a pool, you might have to resort to sticking your head into the freezer or cranking up the AC—threatening, as always, the state power grid’s ability to handle power—just to find some relief from the heat.
The city of Arlington will host Independence Day celebrations July 3 and 4. The planned festivities will include a fireworks display and an Independence Day parade, according to a city press release. The first day will start with the annual Light Up Arlington event. The celebration kicks off downtown at...
DALLAS (KDAF) — Live Oak Lake is a collection of seven stunning Scandinavian-inspired cabins nestled around a small lake in the heart of Texas, just north of Waco. Isaac and his wife Helen designed and built this retreat in just nine months from start to finish! It was the combination of years of dreaming and a variety of experiences as an artist, an entrepreneur since being a child, and working in the construction industry that equipped me to take this on.
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
Sharon Eugenia Davis was born in Mobile, Alabama, and raised in Las Vegas and Los Angeles by her mother. She graduated from California State University, earning a master’s degree in public administration. Sharon enjoyed drawing, listening to jazz, and going to the theater. Her relatives describe Sharon as a quiet person who is shy in nature, the Charley Project reports. While living in Los Angeles in 1980, she met Ron Davis. Ron was divorced, with children, and moved to Los Angeles from Wisconsin. The pair were married, moved to Dallas, Texas, and had children, Autumn and Ronnie. Sharon worked as an accountant but later joined Ron as a code enforcement officer with the city of Dallas. Sharon eventually moved on to pursue a career as a teacher.
As the 4th of July holiday rapidly approaches, we would like to remind all of our residents that fireworks of any type are not only dangerous but prohibited in the City of Dallas. Whether you plan to celebrate in your neighborhood or join one of the many community celebrations, here are a few other helpful reminders.
DALLAS (KDAF) — What’s the whackiest ice cream flavor you’ve ever tried? Lavender? Olive oil? Pineapple cilantro? Lobster? Honey Avocado?. There’s no better sweet treat to treat yourself with than a cup of ice cream during the summer heat. Thankfully, it’s Friday, July 1 and that means it’s National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day!
FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The sun is shining, summer is setting in and Texans need to know where to get the best chicken wings in Fort Worth and it’s our duty to help with this venture. Here’s why, Friday, July 1 is International Chicken Wing Day! NationalToday says,...
Comments / 0