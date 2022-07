The hot recruiting streak continued for Mack Brown and his UNC football program. On Saturday, a day after they landed three commitments, the Tar Heels added another player to their 2023 class. Legacy prospect D.J. Geth pledged his verbal commitment to North Carolina, picking the Tar Heels over in-state South Carolina. The Roebuck, South Carolina native had a total of 11 offers in his recruitment but made two visits, going to UNC and South Carolina before deciding to pick the Tar Heels. While UNC got a visit in early June, Geth took his visit to the Gamecocks in late June and UNC...

ROEBUCK, SC ・ 34 MINUTES AGO