Jalen Brunson is widely expected to join the New York Knicks this offseason, after the two sides reportedly agreed to a four-year, $110 million deal ahead of free agency. With Brunson leaving town, rumors emerged that the Dallas Mavericks could become players in the Kyrie Irving trade market, which was given new life after Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, his sources have “widely dismissed” the possibility of the Mavs pursuing Irving via trade this offseason.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO