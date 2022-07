Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC were the first dominoes of change, UCLA and USC were where the speed of the dominoes falling reached a climax. Now the question is, when do the dominoes stop?With a vacuum created by the departure of four major programs, the Big 12 and Pac-12 are left in a state of desperation to stay alive. The ACC is now forced to make a move of its own. For the schools within those conferences, they may be trying to force their way to the SEC or Big Ten. As for the group of five? It may...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO