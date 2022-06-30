Best Wireless Mouse Prime Day Deals: Save on Travel, Gaming and Everyday Computing Mice

If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on a new TV, then now's your chance. Prime Day falls on July 12 this year, and while it's still a few weeks away, Amazon has already rolled out plenty of early deals. And other retailers are kicking off some competing deals of their own. 4K TVs dominate the market at the moment, and other than the the very cheapest and most expensive models out there, just about any TV you see on store shelves will be equipped with 4K picture tech. And that means you can find some great bargains.

