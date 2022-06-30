Softball: Braves, Conqs named to All-Channel League team

For all other Happenings and Arts Listings, please visit vcreporter.com/2022/06/happenings-june-30-july-7-2022/. STAR-SPANGLED ROCK ‘N COUNTRY JAM AND FIREWORKS CELEBRATION | Gates open at 12 p.m. Music all day, a large dance floor, food, beer and wine, shopping and a free Fun Zone (sponsored by Adventist Health Simi Valley). And of course, fireworks! Admission is FREE or you can opt for the VIP Experience for an extra special afternoon and evening that includes delicious food, drinks, shaded seating for the concert and a special viewing area for the fireworks. Limited onsite parking for $20. Parking and shuttle service will run from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. from the Simi Valley Metrolink Station (5050 E. Los Angeles Ave.) and Simi Valley High School (5400 Cochran St.). Rancho Santa Susana Community Park, 5005 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Visit www.starspangledsimi.com for more information and tickets.
