ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Softball: Braves, Conqs named to All-Channel League team

By Joe Bailey jbailey@santamariatimes.com
Lompoc Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLompoc and Cabrillo are saying goodbye to the Channel League. One last parting gift is the six softball players from both schools named to the All-Channel League First Team. Lompoc and Cabrillo each have three First Team All-League members on this year's All-Channel League team. Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez will...

lompocrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lompoc Record

Cabrillo High names Michael Dietz new athletic director

Lompoc Unified School District announced this week that it has hired the new athletic director at Cabrillo High School. Michael Dietz will oversee the 20-plus athletic teams at the school, starting in the 2022-23 academic year. Dietz has spent the last six years as a physical education teacher at Fesler Junior High in Santa Maria.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc basketball camp set for Saturday

Lompoc High will be the site of a basketball skills camp Saturday, July 2. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for 11-14-year-olds and from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for those aged 14-18. The cost is $65. The camp is run by Solid Base out of Oakland...
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lompoc, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Ynez, CA
Sports
Lompoc, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Lompoc Record

Roses & Raspberries: Fireworks sales earn raspberries, Waterfield a rose

At the risk of being deemed unpatriotic this celebratory weekend, we offer red, white and blue raspberries to the cities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc, outliers in the fireworks debate. They remain the only Santa Barbara County communities continuing to permit the sales and use of fireworks, in what...
SANTA MARIA, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Summer of Golf: Shorecliffs Golf Club Nears New Era

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Softball Player#Track And Field#Chargers#All Channel League#The Channel League#The Cif Southern Section#Mvp
New Times

After 20 years of winemaking, Cayucos' Aaron Jackson cements his legacy as a fierce promoter and protector of the region

Winemaker Aaron Jackson is a force of nature, reaping the benefits of Central Coast soil, surf, and scenery for both business and pleasure. It's hard to distinguish between the two, because after 20 years in the industry, crafting an exceptional wine still brings him as much joy as catching the perfect wave or backpacking to a remote waterfall in Big Sur.
CAYUCOS, CA
KEYT

Fourth of July Festivities return to areas of the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Fourth of July events return to Santa Maria and Lompoc for the first time since COVID-19 delayed or canceled the shows the last two years. "Red, White & Boom!" returns this year at the Elks Event Center. The event includes a firework show and concert. The event...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Legally Challenged Santa Barbara County Off on Wrong Trail Again in Montecito

The Fourth of July isn’t just a celebration of “the last, best hope for a mankind plagued by tyranny and deprivation,” in the words of the late President Ronald Reagan. It also heralds the start of Cowboy Christmas, an annual stampede of nearly four dozen rodeos — America’s true national pastime — taking place throughout the West this month.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Ventura County Reporter

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS | July 2-4, 2022

For all other Happenings and Arts Listings, please visit vcreporter.com/2022/06/happenings-june-30-july-7-2022/. STAR-SPANGLED ROCK ‘N COUNTRY JAM AND FIREWORKS CELEBRATION | Gates open at 12 p.m. Music all day, a large dance floor, food, beer and wine, shopping and a free Fun Zone (sponsored by Adventist Health Simi Valley). And of course, fireworks! Admission is FREE or you can opt for the VIP Experience for an extra special afternoon and evening that includes delicious food, drinks, shaded seating for the concert and a special viewing area for the fireworks. Limited onsite parking for $20. Parking and shuttle service will run from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. from the Simi Valley Metrolink Station (5050 E. Los Angeles Ave.) and Simi Valley High School (5400 Cochran St.). Rancho Santa Susana Community Park, 5005 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Visit www.starspangledsimi.com for more information and tickets.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Upcoming Fourth of July Celebrations in the Santa Barbara Area

As the Fourth of July approaches, a full slate of activities are planned in and around the Santa Barbara area for locals and weekend visitors. While a return to celebrating in pre-pandemic fashion is expected, several city and state agencies are reminding citizens about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the increased risk of wildfires and personal injury.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Backstory | What’s Behind UCSB’s Wall of Silence?

Hi, everyone. I’m back from paternity leave and reviving my newsletter, except now it’s called The Backstory, a column about the things that sometimes get hidden between the lines. Thanks for reading. My head is killing me. Not from all the caffeine. Not from the jackhammer next door....
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Summer fairs and festivals plan their post-pandemic comeback

Large-scale fairs and festivals will return this summer across the Tri-Counties, after two years of cancellations and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism experts and event organizers are bracing for a return of travelers from near and far, creating an economic ripple effect when visitors spend in the region. Among the events returning to full capacity and normal operations in 2022 are Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara, the Ventura County Fair in Ventura and the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
VENTURA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 06/20 – 06/26/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. June 20, 2022. 18:02— Laura Gail...
ATASCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy