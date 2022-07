TOLEDO, Ohio — Since spring, tons of people have been using them to buzz around town, but when your ride is over what do you do with the scooter?. "They're not scooting them over," said Angie Goodnight. "They're just letting them lay where ever it happens. People in wheelchairs. People like myself, I'm blind. If I came across one of those, I would fall."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO