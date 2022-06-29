ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa companies say they will pay travel expenses for employees traveling to receive and abortion

By Beau Bowman
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowa companies say they're going to help their employees pay for an abortion. Principal Financial in Des Moines...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 17

JennyNativeIowan
3d ago

Fareway better " comment on the issue" or I spend no more money there. And Hyvee and Mid American Energy better follow suit. Abortion is healthcare. Period. And it's nobody else's business. Keep abortion safe and legal!

Reply(4)
4
Guest Nunya
3d ago

Good to know where not to do business with. Too cheap for good maternity leave, pay to abort

Reply(2)
10
ben ben
2d ago

How thoughtful. Much cheaper for them to kill it rather than paying for maternity leave and putting the child on their insurance. CEOS are all headed to He||.

Reply
4
