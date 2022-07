Three people turned themselves in to police following a shooting incident in rural DeKalb on Wednesday. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office alleges that 50-year-old Jerry G. Fabbri of Elburn, 19-year-old Alexander G. Fabbri of Sugar Grove, and 38-year-old Benedict Groppe of Rupperswil, Switzerland, were firing a number of guns at a target in the 15000 of Keslinger Road when one of the bullets went into a neighbor's home and hit someone in the foot.

