Steven Tyler visits Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury, takes pictures with fans

By Susannah Sudborough
 3 days ago

"Love it when our friends visit us at work 🤘," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith visited Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury Wednesday. (File Photo) David Becker

Legendary Aerosmith star Steven Tyler made a visit to Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury Wednesday.

The oyster farm and restaurant, which boasts both a raw bar and farm tours, posted about the visit on Instagram, writing “Love it when our friends visit us at work 🤘.”

Tyler even sported an Island Creek Oysters T-shirt for the camera.

The Boston Globe reported that the lead singer, whose band famously formed in Boston and lived in an apartment at 1325 Commonwealth Ave. in Allston, toured the oyster farm, tried some oysters and caviar, and took pictures with fans.

This is one of the first times Tyler has made a public appearance since he entered a rehab program in late May. The singer relapsed due to use problems with pain management following foot surgery, Aerosmith announced in a statement.

As a result, the band canceled some dates of their residency in Las Vegas while Tyler recovered.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while [Tyler] focuses on his well-being,” the statement said. “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can.”

Aerosmith hasn’t updated fans on how Tyler is doing, but fans will likely find his visit to Island Creek Oysters encouraging.

Tyler will return to Boston with Aerosmith to play at Fenway Park on Sept. 8.

Terre Labaire
2d ago

It’s not his first rodeo, he knows how to stay clean, he needed a jump start. It’s up to him now, he’s got this💚

