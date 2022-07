WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/30/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are almost to the weekend. Winds will be back out of the southeast today, which will filter in more Gulf Moisture to increase our humidity values. This will also bring the moisture we need to some scattered convection to develop, leading to a few more showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be warm in the lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO