WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A bullet grazed a man's head while driving with two juveniles in a car in Winston-Salem, according to police reports. The Winston-Salem Police Department said a call came in at 2:15 p.m. Saturday about shots fired on the 1900 block of Francis Street. When they got there, police said they found Alex Vicente Anorve-Lopez with a 'superficial graze' to the side of his head.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO