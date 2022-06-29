ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sling Launches ‘Freeview Weekends’ for Summer, With Free Streaming Online

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qgHU_0gQF03kn00

Sling has long been one of our favorite streaming services for watching live TV at home, and with more than 30 different channels on both its “Sling Blue” and “Sling Oranges” packages, there’s no shortage of sports, news or entertainment content to watch.

But the streamer is giving its subscribers even more this summer with its “Freeview Weekends” experience .

While Sling offers popular channels like AMC, Bravo, ESPN, CNN and E!, subscribers currently have to pay extra to get so-called “premium” streaming services like Showtime, Epix and Starz. That all changes with Sling’s “Freeview Weekends,” which give subscribers free access to select standalone streaming services every weekend from now through the end of August.


What that means: you’ll be able to unlock free content each weekend from a different premium streamer, with full, free access to their live programming schedule and on-demand library of movies and shows. Each “Freeview Weekend” begins on Friday and runs through the end of Sunday, though Sling is offering an extended freeview this holiday weekend with free access till Monday to Curiosity Stream, a channel that offers documentaries and specials about science, technology, history and civilization. It’s the perfect binge watch for Fourth of July and a chance to check out Curiosity Stream, which was started in 2015 by the founder of the Discovery Channel.

Every weekend will feature a new premium channel for Sling subscribers to check out, and the list includes Epix, Hallmark Movies Now, Sundance Now, AMC+ and more. You won’t have to do anything either – just log into your Sling account and the free channels will automatically populate on your homepage each weekend. Simple right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNReE_0gQF03kn00

Sling


Of course the ultimate goal is for you to sign up for one of these premium streamers after your “freeview” is over, and Sling currently offers almost 50 different standalone services that you can add to your subscription. These “à la carte” options are part of what make Sling so popular – your subscription includes all the must-have channels, and then you can customize your lineup with any additional channels you want to add. There’s no more paying an exorbitant monthly fee for channels you won’t even watch.

And if you’re happy with your current channel lineup, Sling’s “Freeview Weekends” are a risk-free and commitment-free experience. Watch a different streaming service for free each weekend and then choose to add it to your package or not. As with all of Sling’s packages, the choice is entirely up to you.

To access Sling’s “Freeview Weekends,” you’ll need to be a Sling TV subscriber . Sign-up now and take advantage of the latest Sling deal, which gets you 50% off your first month , bringing the monthly price down to just $17.50 (regularly $35). Find out more at Sling.com .

