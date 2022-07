TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine people have been charged after dozens of illegally harvested animals, including 25 deer were uncovered in Northwest Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks says the investigation led to a total of 140 charges being filed relating to the illegal take of wildlife among the accused. Of those charges, three people received more than four charges each.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO