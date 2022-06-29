ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Midstate Youth Hockey presents $14,000 check to Griffin’s Guardians

By Reegan Domagala
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYR-TV) — Midstate Youth Hockey presented a $14,000 check to Griffin’s Guardians during the 6th Annual Midstate Griffin’s Guardians Youth Hockey Tournament at Cicero Twin Rinks on Wednesday night. Those with the organization tell NewsChannel 9...

Cicero, NY
