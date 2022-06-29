FOP Pres Redford Upset at Low Bond for Police Shooters

President Daniel Redford of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police joined “Breaking with Brett Jensen to share his thoughts and reactions to the low bond set for Toddrick McFadden shooting a police officer early Tuesday morning in NoDa.

Redford began by explaining his reaction to the bond set for McFadden saying “it just makes you laugh, but it isn’t surprising.”

He shared how officers being in danger of getting shot impacts the safety of civilians and his thoughts on the Chief Johnny Jennings’ video released earlier today + how their complaints with judicial officials are handled and what explains the uptick in officer shootings.

For more listen to “Breaking with Brett Jensen,” every weeknight on WBT radio from 7-8.