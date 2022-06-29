ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FOP Pres Redford Upset at Low Bond for Police Shooters

By tboggswbt
WBTAM/WBTFM
WBTAM/WBTFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HF1Qq_0gQEzQeo00

President Daniel Redford of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police joined “Breaking with Brett Jensen to share his thoughts and reactions to the low bond set for Toddrick McFadden shooting a police officer early Tuesday morning in NoDa.

Redford began by explaining his reaction to the bond set for McFadden saying “it just makes you laugh, but it isn’t surprising.”

He shared how officers being in danger of getting shot impacts the safety of civilians and his thoughts on the Chief Johnny Jennings’ video released earlier today + how their complaints with judicial officials are handled and what explains the uptick in officer shootings.

For more listen to “Breaking with Brett Jensen,” every weeknight on WBT radio from 7-8.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
stjohnsource.com

Shooting at 7th Street, Charlotte Amalie Thursday Night

The V.I. Police Department received reports of several shots fired around 9:37 p.m. Thursday in the area of 7th Street, downtown Charlotte Amalie. Police responded and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, and a second victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to brief VIPD press release sent out Thursday night. Emergency Medical Services were also on the scene, it said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings Responds to Trend of Low Bail

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of an officer on NoDa in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Toddrick McFadden faces a litany of violent charges, but thanks to a low bond set of $170,000, he only needs $17,000 to get out of jail. This has been a trend in Charlotte recently, and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Jennings
WBTV

Statesville community on edge following multiple shootings

Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends. The Gaston Co. Department of Social Services decided they would use the limited ERAP funds to help other families who were already living in permanent housing. Southern Comfort Inn closes in west Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The motel...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Woman sentenced in brutal killing of 20-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, a judge sentenced a woman in connection the killing of a 20-year-old woman in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. Kelly Lavery, one of four people arrested in connection to the murder, was sentenced to 25-32 years in prison for the death of Mary Collins. Prosecutors say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fop#Violent Crime
corneliustoday.com

Police say junk boat fire Thursday evening was intentionally set

July 1. Cornelius Police say fires behind the boat yard at 19100 W Catawba Ave. Thursday evening were intentionally set. The fires occurred in an area behind the rear fence at the boat yard, along a heavily wooded area between the Magnolia Estates entrance to the McDowell Creek Greenway and an electric power right of way.
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

State investigates tainted gas in Union County

Charlotte community to say final goodbye to NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith. Funeral services took place Thursday for NASCAR giant and Charlotte man Bruton Smith of Speedway Motorsports fame. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Fourth of July is around the corner but some of you are already preparing for the excitement. Suspects...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTAM/WBTFM

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings on Rise in Shootings at Police

Today on “Breaking with Brett Jensen,” Brett Jensen got you the up-to-date information on an incident in the NoDa neighborhood last night that resulted in an officer getting shot in the leg. Brett shared the initial details of the shooting before playing a recording of CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings from the scene of the incident […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTAM/WBTFM

770
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte’s news talk station!

 https://wbt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy