Police surround SE Bend home when fugitive refuses to come out, eventually surrenders

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – When a parole and probation officer came calling, a 35-year-old Bend man wanted on a felony warrant went back inside a southeast Bend home and refused to come out Wednesday afternoon, prompting police to surround the home until a crisis negotiator got him to come out.

Police were called around 12:30 p.m. to a home in the 20000 block of Murphy Road after a Deschutes County parole and probation officer tried to contact a wanted subject on the property, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

According to the officer, the man had an outstanding felony warrant for absconding on his probation for a first-degree theft conviction.

When the officer told the man he was under arrest, he retreated into the home and refused to come out.

Police who surrounded the home were able to make phone contact with the man, and a crisis negotiator spoke with him for about 45 minutes to convince him to exit the home, Miller said. He was taken into custody shortly before 2 p.m.

