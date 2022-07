Two-million dollars in grant funding will soon be available to law enforcement agencies to be used for going after illegal firearms. Money from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund will be doled out by the Illinois State Police (ISP) in an effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms, firearm related homicides, and other violent crimes. The funding for the grants comes from legislation signed into law by Governor Pritzker.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO