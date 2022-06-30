Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (6/30)

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson has released information about parking and viewing areas for the fireworks show on July 2. Parking is permitted in the yellow areas as well as the nearby side streets so long as they are not marked as a "no parking" zone. Viewing areas are the green shaded or green outline areas. Though not marked, this includes the perimeter area around the ball fields.

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO