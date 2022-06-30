ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (6/30)

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually...

greatbendpost.com

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber CEO completes second year at leadership program

Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce that Megan Barfield, President, of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, has recently completed her second year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at the University of Wisconsin School of Business in Madison, WI.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Family-friendly bike ride in Great Bend again Friday night

Be Well Barton County hosts a family-friendly bike ride every Friday evening this summer at 6 p.m. The ride leaves from Jack Kilby Square in Great Bend. The pace is relaxed and the route goes down the designated bike route on 19th Street, around Veterans Lake, and then back down 19th, returning to Jack Kilby Square.
Great Bend Post

Hatchet Axtion officially open in Great Bend

Hatchet Axtion, 1210 Main Street in Great Bend, announced they are now officially open. The downtown business is operated by Sage Cauley and Johan Sanchez. A social media post from Hatch Axtion posted Wednesday, June 29... "We are excited to announce we are now open!!We are open today from 5pm...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton to consider weeklong firework discharge

The Barton County Commission will conduct a special meeting Thursday, June 30 at 9 a.m. to discuss the possibility of allowing citizens to discharge fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the county from June 27 to July 4 of each year. The unincorporated areas would include outside of city limits,...
Hutch Post

City of South Hutchinson puts out July 2 traffic map

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson has released information about parking and viewing areas for the fireworks show on July 2. Parking is permitted in the yellow areas as well as the nearby side streets so long as they are not marked as a "no parking" zone. Viewing areas are the green shaded or green outline areas. Though not marked, this includes the perimeter area around the ball fields.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (6/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/30) At 2:23 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 60 Avenue & W. K-4 Highway. At 8:26 a.m. a fire was reported at NW 50 Avenue & NW 20 Road. Driving / Driver Complaint. At 10:40 a.m. a driving...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

65 job openings, Barton’s college considering pay increases

In the current workforce environment, many businesses are struggling to find employees and Barton Community College is no different. As of Tuesday, Barton Vice President of Administration Mark Dean said the college had 65 openings. Some of those vacancies have been open for over three years. Barton has seen an...
Great Bend Post

Holaday treats wound-care patients at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital

Since Heather Holaday, nurse practitioner, has completed advanced training in wound care, she now provides all treatment in this specialty at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. Previously, Holaday worked side-by-side with Kelly Miller, advanced practice registered nurse certified in wound care. Miller traveled regularly to Larned from HaysMed, her home base. Miller and Dr. Zurab Tsereteli, HaysMed general surgeon, provided the specialized training.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

The zigs and zags of Pawnee County's new voting boundaries

As the U.S. Census releases updated population figures every 10 years, the Legislature rezones voting districts and boundaries to better represent population shifts. Attempting to get equal representation in each of the four congressional districts in Kansas, Pawnee County was split in half. A portion of the county resides in District 1, while the other half is in District 4.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to a McPherson daycare, Golden Explorers. “State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety,” the department said.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Attorney's Office leaving vacancy unfilled

The machines are at it again. Barton County Attorney Levi Morris announced at Wednesday's commission meeting that, due to technological advancements, his office will not be refilling an upcoming vacancy. Staff in the office will be reduced from 14 to 13 employees. "Somebody is leaving to take an opportunity someplace...
KSNT News

End of watch: California K9 ‘Max’ laid to rest in Kansas

RUSSELL (KSNT) – A police dog from California with seven years of experience in law enforcement was laid to rest in Russell, Kansas. The Russell Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office had the “distinct honor” of escorting the retired K9 known as Max for his last ride on June 29. With his health […]
RUSSELL, KS
Hutch Post

Nickerson Elementary School placed in lockdown Wednesday morning

NICKERSON, Kan. — The report of an armed subject led officials to place Nickerson Elementary School into lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Steve Lutz of the Reno County Sheriff's Department, the family of Kristopher Gobble phoned law enforcement after they had an altercation with him. Because his known address was near the school, law enforcement asked that the building be placed in lockdown. Summer school was in session at the time.
NICKERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (6-30)

BOOKED: Rodrigo Ceniceros on Barton County District Court case for Driving Under the Influence and No Driver's License, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Michael Brown on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation; and on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 on warrant and $10,000 C/S on new charges.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
