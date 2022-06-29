Viasat shuffles executive ranks as co-founder Mark Dankberg returns to CEO role

Viasat co-founder and CEO Mark Dankberg. (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Carlsbad satellite outfit Viasat shook up its leadership ranks on Wednesday amid delays in the launch of its new terabit-class satellites and growing competition from low-earth orbit rivals such as SpaceX’s Starlink.

Co-founder Mark Dankberg, 67, who stepped down as chief executive nearly two years ago to focus on Viasat’s technology and global regulatory concerns around space debris, will return to handling day-to-day operations as CEO effective Friday.

Rick Baldridge, 64, who took over as CEO after serving as Viasat’s president and chief operating officer since 2003, will move into a newly created position of vice chairman.

In that role, Baldridge will take charge of Viasat’s pending acquisition of Inmarsat — a United Kingdom-based satellite operator — which is expected to be a complex integration job.

Kevin Harkenrider, a long-time Viasat executive promoted to chief operating officer in 2021, will continue in that role and work with Dankberg.

Last week, Viasat’s shareholders voted to move forward with the $7.3 billion Inmarsat deal, which some Wall Street analysts have criticized as too expensive. It’s on track to close by year end, pending regulatory approval.

Viasat’s stock price has plunged 52 percent since the deal was announced eight months ago, albeit in a down market. The company’s shares closed Wednesday at $30.96 on the Nasdaq exchange.

Viasat powers residential Internet in the U.S. and Latin America for people outside the reach of cable, as well as in-flight Wi-Fi for more than 1,800 planes operated by JetBlue, American Airlines, United Airlines and others. It also provides communications and other services to the Department of Defense.

The company’s existing fleet of a half dozen satellites is full. So Viasat has been working to launch three new ones — each with a one terabit per second capacity — that will allow the company to offer lower cost, faster Internet across the globe.

But the launch of these satellites — originally planned to begin in late 2020 or early 2021 — has slipped amid labor and supply chain storages. Now the first one, with coverage over the Americas, isn't forecast to enter service until the first quarter of 2023.

The delays come as competition is heating up. A handful of companies, most notably Elon Musk’s SpaceX, are rolling out constellations of thousands of small Low Earth Orbit Internet satellites. SpaceX already has at least 1,800 Starlink satellites in orbit and is providing Internet service.

SpaceX also has been courting airlines, including inking a deal to supply in-flight Wi-Fi to Hawaiian Airlines in 2023. Meanwhile, Viasat recently signed a deal to power in-flight connectivity on new Southwest Airlines jets.

Viasat and Space X also are battling before regulators. In a filing with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission last month, SpaceX sought to block the Inmarsat acquisition, claiming Viasat has a history of violating FCC rules around preventing interference.

Viasat says SpaceX’s claims are baseless and have been refuted at length before. It expects the FCC to approve the deal.

Meanwhile, Viasat has sued the FCC in federal court over the agency’s approval for about 2,800 SpaceX satellites.

Viasat argues that the agency should have required a review under the National Environmental Policy Act because of light pollution, collision risk and potential space debris from the SpaceX constellation. The court has yet to issue a ruling.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .