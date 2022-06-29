ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Ian Garry's 'pissed off' email to Sean Shelby landed him a spot on UFC 276

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Ask and you shall receive. Ian Garry learned that in securing a fight at UFC 276.

Garry (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), an undefeated Irish prospect, meets Gabe Green (11-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) on Saturday’s card at T-Mobile Arena. The fight airs on the ABC/ESPN prelims following early prelims on ESPN+ and prior to the pay-per-view main card.

After picking up a win he wasn’t happy with against Darrian Weeks at UFC 273 in April, Garry said he wanted to get back in the octagon as soon as possible. He reached out to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby with a plea, and his wish was quickly granted.

“I emailed Sean Shelby a couple days, maybe a week after that fight, and said I want to get in there straight away again,” Garry told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at UFC 276 media day. “I’m not happy, I’m kind of pissed off win with that fight. I didn’t get what I want. Myself. I wasn’t happy with myself and my performance in that fight, and then he said July 2, and I was ready to cut weight in two weeks. So, here we are.”

Although Garry wasn’t pleased with his previous fight, he said he couldn’t be too upset because he left with his perfect record intact and set himself up for a bigger opportunity.

“You can win and learn – I’ve only won in my career and I’ve learned so f*cking much,” Garry said. “That’s what I’m going to continue to do. I’m going to continue to learn, continue to grow. No matter what happens in the cage, once I come out there victorious I’ve done my job right. I’m happy to get the win, the performance is always going to be better. I’m never going to sit there and say the performance was perfect.”

Garry said he’s looking to show out at UFC 276. He wants to deliver a statement victory, and thinks Green is a good opponent to set him up for that.

“I think he will bring it,” Garry said. “I don’t think this is going to be an easy fight. I know he’s going to be ready, he’s going to be great. He’s coming off of two wins. … I want the best Gabe Green we’ve ever seen so that when he stands there and he’s lost it, there’s no excuses.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

