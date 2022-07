Natalie Arroyo is grateful to the voters of Humboldt County and is honored to have been voted in as the next District 4 County Supervisor. Natalie launched her campaign in August 2021 after a long period of careful consideration and research. During her campaign, Natalie personally knocked on more than 1,500 doors, and a steadfast volunteer team helped to reach thousands more voters. Natalie is thrilled about this outcome and wants to express appreciation to District 4’s voters!

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO